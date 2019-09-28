Elastic (XEL) Hits One Day Volume of $33,450.00

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Elastic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastic coin can now be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003477 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000696 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elastic Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw.

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

