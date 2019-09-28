Emercoin (EMC) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.02 million and $6,147.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,511,623 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

