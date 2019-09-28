Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $77.00 price target on Encompass Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.