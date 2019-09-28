Encompass Health Corp (EHC) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on October 15th

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

