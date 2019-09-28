Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $38.26 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.85.

Endava stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. 163,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,419. Endava has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Endava by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,722,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,543 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Endava by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,397,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,684 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 716,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 554,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 186,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 625,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 340,825 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

