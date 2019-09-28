Endor Protocol (EDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, BitForex and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00872651 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001661 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,310,543 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Coinall, Bilaxy, BitForex, Kucoin, CoinBene and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

