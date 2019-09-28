Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enel Americas by 180.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 167.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 164,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 355.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359,765 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 526.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 12.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of ENIA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 197,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,088. Enel Americas SA has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enel Americas SA will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

