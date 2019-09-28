Enigma Market Cap Hits $22.43 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003663 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Bittrex, Kyber Network and OKEx. Enigma has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and $317,881.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00874907 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000090 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001661 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bittrex, AirSwap, Upbit, Binance, Liqui, Huobi, HitBTC, GOPAX, ABCC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.