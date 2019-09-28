Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.68.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 767,297 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,900 over the last three months. 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.