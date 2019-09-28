Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,172,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.00% of Entegris worth $454,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Entegris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $996,670.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,812 shares of company stock worth $3,242,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 903,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,439. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Entegris Inc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

