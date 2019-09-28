Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,515,353 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $215,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $34.22 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 86.78, a quick ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

