Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $331.24

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $331.24 and last traded at $330.88, with a volume of 7230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $327.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.05%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $11,252,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,973,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.49, for a total value of $518,350.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $749,919.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.