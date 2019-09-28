ETHLend One Day Volume Reaches $158,164.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). ETHLend has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01027658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090084 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, ABCC, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

