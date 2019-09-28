Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $161.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.03.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT opened at $143.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.51.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after buying an additional 635,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,386,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 105,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.