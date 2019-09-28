EvenCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $619,131.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $532,154.00 and approximately $619,131.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00077480 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00387919 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012210 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008782 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000110 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001266 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 30,208,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,200,686 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

