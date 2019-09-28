Everex Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $7.51 million and $891,964.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Huobi and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00193012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.01030130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020606 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BX Thailand, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.