EverGreenCoin Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $104,510.00 and $1.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00873880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027639 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00218179 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003665 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,028,204 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

