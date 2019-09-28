Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Evogene stock remained flat at $$1.69 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903. Evogene has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.35). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 1,193.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Evogene by 201.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 276,943 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Evogene by 13.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 286,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 34,626 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in Evogene by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 217,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Evogene during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Evogene by 44.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

