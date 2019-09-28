Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.20

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.20 and last traded at C$41.05, with a volume of 90311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.29.

EIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$325.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$336.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.4500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

