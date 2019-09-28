Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Up 14.9% in September

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $1,133,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,696,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $162.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.