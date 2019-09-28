Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $71.48. 8,223,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

