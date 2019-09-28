Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ (EYPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.69.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 165.24% and a negative net margin of 621.04%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,613 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,919 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

