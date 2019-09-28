Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $110,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Facebook by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,935,572 shares of company stock worth $545,402,788. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 824,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $506.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.