FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $217.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDS. Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $252.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.64.

Shares of FDS traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.12. The stock had a trading volume of 877,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.53. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $188.31 and a 12-month high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In other news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $41,904,262 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

