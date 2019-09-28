FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.97.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FB Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FB Financial by 68,000.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FB Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.