Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 919,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.16. 265,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $201.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $409.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ferroglobe’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.