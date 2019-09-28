Fetch Price Reaches $0.0349 (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a market cap of $19.70 million and $3.35 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.51 or 0.05396627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,310,214 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

