Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,831,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,985. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

