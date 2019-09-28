First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Down 47.5% in September

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Peter Hui bought 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $152,146.89. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 671,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,324,716.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $153,140.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $620,046 in the last ninety days. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

