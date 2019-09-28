First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will report sales of $40.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the highest is $40.40 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $37.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $159.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $159.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $270.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Defiance Financial.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $26,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDEF remained flat at $$29.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,397. The stock has a market cap of $577.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.