First Manhattan Co. Boosts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,277 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,911 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,049 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMP opened at $66.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

