First Manhattan Co. Buys 93,250 Shares of New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 5.05% of New Home worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Home in the second quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in New Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in New Home by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New Home by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski bought 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $59,062.50. Insiders have bought 69,250 shares of company stock worth $155,318 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $4.36 on Friday. New Home Company Inc has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.67.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $162.75 million for the quarter.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

