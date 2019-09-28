First Manhattan Co. Has $4.74 Million Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Navigator stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Navigator had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 target price on shares of Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

