First Manhattan Co. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 103.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 233.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.