First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 377.6% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,052.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at $476,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

