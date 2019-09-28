First Manhattan Co. Invests $6.30 Million in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $127,000.

AIMC stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.96. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

