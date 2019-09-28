First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 26.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $191.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average of $188.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.