First Manhattan Co. Sells 14,800 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FLIR Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,628,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 630,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 426,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 402,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FLIR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

