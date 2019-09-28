First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Mark P. Boulanger acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $32,058.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FSEA traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.