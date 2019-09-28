FirstBlood Market Capitalization Hits $8.50 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $454.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01029966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, ZB.COM, IDEX, OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

