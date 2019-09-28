Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 10,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,217. Flex has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $65,012.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 8,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $81,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,220 shares of company stock worth $455,682. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

