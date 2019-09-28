Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

LON FLO opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Flowtech Fluidpower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

In related news, insider Bryce Rowan Nicholas Brooks sold 45,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £55,546.80 ($72,581.73). Also, insider Bill Wilson acquired 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075.30 ($26,231.94).

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.