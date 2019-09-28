Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

FFIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered Flushing Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $46,034 in the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 665,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

