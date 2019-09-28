Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Short Interest Up 15.4% in September

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $137,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 41,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,460,383.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,112 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,551 shares of company stock worth $7,567,620. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSCT traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSCT. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

