Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of FSM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 2,638,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,564. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

