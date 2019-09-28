Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,768. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $58.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

