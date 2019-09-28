FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $1.28

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00015661 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $49.17 million and $1.27 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.89 or 0.05386231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,226,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,353,930 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.