FY2020 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Co Decreased by Imperial Capital (NYSE:MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $263.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim set a $350.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.60.

Shares of MSG opened at $263.03 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $240.33 and a twelve month high of $317.70. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

