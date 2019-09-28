G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WILC stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $139.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.25. G Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Get G Willi-Food International alerts:

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised G Willi-Food International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in G Willi-Food International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in G Willi-Food International by 845.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in G Willi-Food International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for G Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.