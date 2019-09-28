GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million

Brokerages expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce sales of $52.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.80 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S reported sales of $119.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year sales of $917.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $851.20 million to $976.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $702.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.92 million to $779.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.66 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $121.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $153.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,104. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $191.63. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,447,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 502,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after acquiring an additional 131,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

